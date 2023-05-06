Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .254.
  • Lowe is batting .235 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 80.6% of his games this year (25 of 31), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 31), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Detmers (0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
