Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .254.

Lowe is batting .235 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 80.6% of his games this year (25 of 31), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 31), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 51.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings