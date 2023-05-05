Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. White Sox on May 5, 2023
Andrew Vaughn and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Reds vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Greene Stats
- Hunter Greene (0-1) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Greene will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 7
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
India Stats
- India has 32 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .281/.378/.377 slash line so far this year.
- India hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nick Senzel Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Senzel Stats
- Nick Senzel has collected 19 hits with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 12 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.356/.455 slash line on the year.
Senzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).
- He has a .252/.363/.417 slash line so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has put up 26 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .218/.290/.429 so far this season.
- Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
