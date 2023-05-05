Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (18-12) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, May 5. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 13 (61.9%) of those contests.

The Angels have a record of 11-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rangers had a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

