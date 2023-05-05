Leody Taveras -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (23.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings