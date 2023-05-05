Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 15 games this season (51.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
