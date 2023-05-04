2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Max Homa is the defending champion at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship ($20M purse), from May 4- 7 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Wells Fargo Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,538 yards
Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +750
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|+5
|-
|72-77
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|+5
|-
|76-73
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2nd
|-8
|1
|73-69-68-70
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|RBC Heritage
|3rd
|-16
|1
|69-65-66-68
|Masters Tournament
|14th
|-3
|9
|71-71-68-75
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19th
|-6
|11
|72-70-68-72
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Finau Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1st
|-24
|0
|65-64-65-66
|RBC Heritage
|31st
|-7
|10
|70-68-70-69
|Masters Tournament
|26th
|E
|12
|69-74-73-72
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|RBC Heritage
|4th
|-15
|2
|67-66-70-66
|Masters Tournament
|10th
|-4
|8
|68-74-71-71
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19th
|-6
|11
|72-73-69-68
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Spieth Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|RBC Heritage
|2nd
|-17
|0
|68-67-66-66
|Masters Tournament
|4th
|-7
|5
|69-70-76-66
|Valspar Championship
|3rd
|-8
|2
|67-70-69-70
Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Young
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Max Homa
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|Sung-Jae Im
|+2500
|Jason Day
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+3300
|Rickie Fowler
|+3300
