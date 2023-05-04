The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-210) in this matchup with the Kraken (+180).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 40-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has gone 14-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

