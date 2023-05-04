The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars are the favorite (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will secure the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime games on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 57 times, and are 43-7-7 in those games (to record 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-11-9 (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

