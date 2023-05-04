How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can follow the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars square off against the Kraken.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.