Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.

You can follow the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars square off against the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players