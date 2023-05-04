Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.

Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

In 38 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 77 Points 15 28 Goals 9 49 Assists 6

