Jason Robertson is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Jamie Benn has 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Joe Pavelski's 77 points this season have come via 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Vince Dunn has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 0 0 2

