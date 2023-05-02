The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers give the Stars -195 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has gone 18-5 (winning 78.3%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 66.1%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

