Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .268/.346/.455 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .267/.322/.533 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (4-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Marlins Apr. 16 6.2 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 10 7.0 3 0 0 11 1 at Padres Apr. 4 6.0 7 5 4 3 1

Geraldo Perdomo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Perdomo Stats

Geraldo Perdomo has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI (23 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .383/.456/.617 on the year.

Perdomo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

