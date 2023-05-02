How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Texas Rangers game on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 38 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Texas ranks seventh in the majors with a .443 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 178 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.150 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has two quality starts in five chances this season.
- Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Merrill Kelly
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
