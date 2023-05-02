The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .257 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 22 of 28 games this year (78.6%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this year (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.