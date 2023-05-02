The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .204 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • This year, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in seven of 16 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
