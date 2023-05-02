Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Yankees.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .270 with five doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI six times (23.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
