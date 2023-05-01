Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Giants on May 1, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Thairo Estrada are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants play at Minute Maid Park on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Luis Garcia Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Garcia Stats
- The Astros will send Luis Garcia (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Garcia has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 19
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 14
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .286/.395/.469 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has collected 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashing .272/.394/.543 on the year.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Braves
|Apr. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .346/.393/.529 so far this season.
- Estrada has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
