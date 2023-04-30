On Sunday, April 30 at 2:35 PM ET, the New York Yankees (15-13) visit the Texas Rangers (16-11) at Globe Life Field. Nestor Cortes Jr. will get the nod for the Yankees, while Martin Perez will take the mound for the Rangers.

The Rangers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-125). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (3-1, 3.49 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (3-1, 2.60 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Yankees have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won two of four games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +500 - 2nd

