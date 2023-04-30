The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .252 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 48.1% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Yankees give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Cortes (3-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.