How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins are on their home ice at TD Garden Sunday against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3.
The Bruins-Panthers matchup will air on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|7-5 FLA
|4/26/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 41 goals over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
