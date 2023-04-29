Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to square off with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 29, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are ahead in the series 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Kings as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +145 moneyline odds against the Oilers (-170).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-170)
|Kings (+145)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 39 of their 65 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).
- Edmonton has a record of 23-11 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (67.6% win percentage).
- The Oilers have a 63.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles is 4-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Kings.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton went over once in its past 10 contests.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has hit the over one time over its past 10 games.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.
- The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.
