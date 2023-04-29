The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .216.

In seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), Taveras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Taveras has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

