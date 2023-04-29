After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .185 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.

Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings