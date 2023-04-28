Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

deGrom Stats

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in five starts this season.

deGrom has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second.

deGrom Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 11 0 at Royals Apr. 17 4.0 0 0 0 5 1 vs. Royals Apr. 11 7.0 7 2 2 9 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 5 6.0 2 2 1 11 2 vs. Phillies Mar. 30 3.2 6 5 5 7 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 29 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.360/.485 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .255/.311/.521 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.386/.470 so far this season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

