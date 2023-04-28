Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (14-11) will take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (15-11) at Globe Life Field on Friday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +180. The total is 7 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (2-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Yankees the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

