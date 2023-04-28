Marcus Semien and Aaron Judge will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank 10th in MLB action with 32 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .431.

The Rangers rank eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (156 total).

The Rangers' .335 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Texas' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom (2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

deGrom is looking to record his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

deGrom will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Ryne Nelson 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Zac Gallen 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Jacob deGrom Tyler Anderson

