The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 52.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings