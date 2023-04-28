Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are playing the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Heiskanen in that upcoming Stars-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 50 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 24 times.

In 43 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 20 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 64.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.2% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 79 Games 13 73 Points 11 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 10

