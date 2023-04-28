Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center, on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Marchment in the Stars-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mason Marchment vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is -6.

In 12 of 68 games this year, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchment has a point in 24 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Marchment hits the over on his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marchment Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 68 Games 10 31 Points 7 12 Goals 5 19 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.