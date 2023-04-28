Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Semien has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 12 games this year (48.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 64.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 28.0%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings