The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .269.

In 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

