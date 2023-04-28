Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2. The Hurricanes have +100 moneyline odds against the favored Islanders (-120).
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|-
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have a 25-16 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York is 22-16 (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Carolina has entered nine games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- In New York's past 10 games, it went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Islanders are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Islanders are ranked 22nd in the league with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- The Islanders are ranked fifth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+25) ranks them 12th in the NHL.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Carolina's last 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.
- The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
