Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .294.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
