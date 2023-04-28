How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche go on the road to square off with the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken have a 3-2 lead in the series.
You can follow the action on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
