Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 29.2%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
