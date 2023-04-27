Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .286 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (31.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including four multi-run games (21.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (4-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
