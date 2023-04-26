Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (9-15), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Texas Rangers (14-9) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, April 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.87 ERA)

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

