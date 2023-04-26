The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has eight doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .253.

In 18 of 23 games this year (78.3%) Lowe has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings