Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has eight doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .253.
- In 18 of 23 games this year (78.3%) Lowe has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 47.8% of his games this season (11 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.87 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.87), 27th in WHIP (1.167), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
