Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.857) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 73.9% of his games this season (17 of 23), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (39.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12 games this season (52.2%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (26.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 14 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (72.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
