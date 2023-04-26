Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .281 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 81.8% of his games this season (18 of 22), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Jung has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
