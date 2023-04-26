The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .290 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .283 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (12 of 18), with multiple hits five times (27.8%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (44.4%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (33.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more runs four times (22.2%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings