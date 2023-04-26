The Milwaukee Bucks are 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 220.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 38 games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.

Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

Eight of Bucks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).

The Bucks put up 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

Nine of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

