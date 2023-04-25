Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Johnston's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 37 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 29% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 8 41 Points 5 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 4

