TJ Friedl and Adolis Garcia will hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers meet on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-155). The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won nine of the 14 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.3%).

Texas has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Texas has played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-6-1).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-4 6-4 6-2 8-6 11-5 3-3

