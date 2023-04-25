The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

The Timberwolves will look for another victory over the Nuggets after a 114-108 OT win on Sunday. In the Timberwolves' victory, Anthony Edwards scored 34 points (and added six rebounds and five assists), while Nikola Jokic scored 43 in the loss for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Anderson SF Out Eye 9.4 5.3 4.9 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 110.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

While the Timberwolves are posting 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 110.5 points per contest.

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and concede 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.