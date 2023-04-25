The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.2% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (35.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
