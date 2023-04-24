Rangers vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.
Rangers vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers are 9-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has a record of 9-4 (69.2%).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.
- Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-6-1 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have had a run line set for just two outings this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-4
|6-3
|6-2
|8-5
|11-5
|3-2
