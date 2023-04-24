MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, April 24
The Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule.
Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (11-11) play the Colorado Rockies (6-17)
The Rockies will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.288 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-202
|+170
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (14-7) play the Boston Red Sox (12-11)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.291 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|8
The Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) face the Houston Astros (12-10)
The Astros will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (7-15) take on the Texas Rangers (14-7)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.291 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.298 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) play host to the Chicago White Sox (7-15)
The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+139
|9
The Atlanta Braves (14-8) play the Miami Marlins (12-10)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.374 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-273
|+223
|7.5
The Minnesota Twins (12-10) host the New York Yankees (13-9)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.206 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|7.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) host the Detroit Tigers (7-13)
The Tigers will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.272 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.216 AVG, 2 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+131
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (11-11) play the Oakland Athletics (4-18)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.318 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-208
|+174
|10
The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) play the Kansas City Royals (5-17)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.256 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+123
|10
The San Francisco Giants (7-13) face the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|8
