Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits nine times (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 10 games this year (47.6%), including more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this year (61.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.02 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .326 against him.
